Milwaukee girl, 13, missing since Feb. 14; police seek public's help

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 13-year-old Laila Walker.

Walker was last seen near 37th and Glendale in Milwaukee around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Walker is described as a female. African American, 5'6" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a colorful jacket, black shirt, ripped blue jeans, and black/white shoes.

Anyone with any information on Walker's whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.