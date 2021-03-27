Milwaukee barbershop hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Communities continue to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. And as more supply becomes available, vaccine clinics are being held all over the community -- including places you'd least expect.

Gee's Clippers has been serving haircuts in the Bronzeville neighborhood for years. Saturday, March 27 they offered a different service to those who walked through the doors.

"Gee’s is like a staple in this community," said Dalen Toles.

The conversation between clients is always buzzing. That's why Saturday, the shop offered more than a trim. The barbershop partnered with Hayat Pharmacy and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to host a vaccine clinic.

"They’ll be here for a hair appointment and they’ll be chitchatting and they’re more relaxed," said Dimmy Sokhal with Hayat Pharmacy. "That’s when you can sort of introduce a lot of health topics."

Owner Gaulien "Gee" Smith hopes to comfort those unsure about the COVID-19 vaccine by making it accessible in a familiar place.

"That’s what barbershops are all about," said Smith, the shop's owner. "That’s really what we should be there for -- to lend an ear, to be of some encouragement, to help them through some rough times and vice versa."

Siblings Dalen and Amiya Toles got their vaccinations together Saturday after efforts to get an appointment at other places were tough.

"I think it’s great it’s right in the middle of the city, it’s easy for people to come and get the shot," Amiya Toles said.

"In a place where you know and you’ve been to before, and people know and they say it’s alright to get it, then you know you can get it," said Dalen Toles.

The clinic will be back at Gee's Clippers for at least the next three Saturdays as long as supply is there.

Pharmacists recommend making an appointment online at hayatcovidvaccine.as.me/geesclippers, but walk-ins will be accepted.

