Milwaukee gas station shooting; boy dead, man reaches plea deal

One of the Milwaukee men charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station near 7th and Keefe in November 2022 has reached a plea deal.

Makaelon Bennett, 21, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide. Charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and two different counts of bail jumping were dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police he was with the man who was killed in the shooting, and words were exchanged between them and some guys at the gas station. He said as they got back into his car, the group of men from the gas station immediately started to shoot at them, striking the man who was killed.

Surveillance showed a red Kia arriving at the gas station, and the above-mentioned witness went inside and got into an argument with five men who were already inside. When all the men exited the gas station, the witness said he got into his Kia and began to drive away. At that time, the complaint says Jenkins handed a firearm to Bruce Davis, who started shooting as the Kia pulled away.

The video showed another man in a bright blue sweatshirt also firing at the same time in the same direction, and Makaelon Bennett also began firing a pistol with a drum magazine at the same time in the same direction, the complaint says.

Bennett will be sentenced on May 31.