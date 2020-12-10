Milwaukee FPC to meet Thursday, vote to appoint new police chief

article

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) has a number of topics on its agenda Thursday night, Dec. 10. Among them, their final vote to appoint a new police chief.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) on Thursday, Dec. 3 decided to defer the final vote in the police chief search until Dec. 10. Malik Aziz and Hoyt Mahaley -- two of the commission's three finalists -- each received three votes. The third candidate, Chris Davis, did not receive a vote.

Fresh ideas presented by the candidates included plans to implement true community policing, restore trust in the Milwaukee Police Department and make the city a safer place, as discussed by the FPC in Thursday's meeting.

The FPC will vote in a special session at 6 p.m. Acting Chief Michael Brunson has agreed to hold the position until a new chief is selected.

FPC information about the finalists

Malik Aziz: Dallas Police Major was born and raised in Dallas and is currently the National Chair and Executive Director of the National Black Police Association and an instructor in Criminal Justice Police Leadership at DeSales University.

Hoyt Mahaley: FBI Supervisory Special Agent and former Police Officer for Milwaukee Police Department. He also attended Rufus King High School.