Milwaukee FPC extends officer application deadline

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is extending the deadline for police officer applications to Friday, April 1, a release said Thursday, March 17.

The Fire and Police Commission invites qualified individuals to apply for this challenging and rewarding position with the City of Milwaukee Police Department. This unique position provides the opportunity to help Milwaukee’s residents every day, while also focusing on the individual’s educational, physical fitness, personal, and professional development. The City of Milwaukee is dedicated to developing a diverse Police Department to serve the community’s needs. It is our goal to attract a wide net of applicants.

Interested candidates must be at least 20 years old at the time of application and 21 years old once appointed.

For more information on the position and process please visit their website at or text them 414-519-6190.

Interested applicants can apply online.

