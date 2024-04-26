Milwaukee food truck robbed at gunpoint, police investigate

The owners of a Milwaukee food truck said they were robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night.

The Friday dinner rush at Taqueria La Herradura food truck moved along like any normal night. But the night before, owner Xochitl Maximino said they had one of the biggest shocks since they opened.

"They came with guns and everything," she said.

The food truck was parked near 25th and Lincoln when, Maximino said, two men parked around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. One of them asked to buy a soda, but once an employee went to get the drink, he jumped through the window and tried to grab the cash register. The money fell to the floor, and Maximino said one of the men pulled out a gun.

"We were scared because it was all so fast," she said.

Taqueria La Herradura food truck

It all unfolded in front of other customers. The men stole about $2,000 and drove away, Maximino said.

"The good thing is that no one was hurt," she said. "We have to continue working and move forward."

Maximino is also reminding other food truck operators to stay safe and vigilant, using her experience as a lesson.

Police told FOX6 they are still looking for the robbers, and the investigation is ongoing.