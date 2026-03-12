Milwaukee 'food desert' crisis, city leaders move topic to new committee

article

The Brief Milwaukee leaders were supposed to discuss the city's "food desert" crisis Thursday. Instead, the topic was moved to a different committee that next meets April 6. At least seven full-service grocery stores have closed across Milwaukee County over the past year, including three on Milwaukee's north side.



Milwaukee leaders have called the city's "food desert" crisis a public health emergency. And while a Common Council committee initially planned to discuss steps to address the issue on Thursday, that didn't happen.

What we know:

The Public Safety and Health Committee was originally scheduled to discuss the topic, which was first on its agenda.

Ald. Russell Stamper was expected to present a resolution over what he called "food apartheid." The resolution would have declared a public health emergency that needs coordinated action from city leaders.

Stamper also planned to propose an ordinance that would require grocery stores to notify the city clerk at least 60 days before ceasing operations.

What's next:

Instead of bringing up the topic, the Public Health and Safety Committee instead moved it to the Steering and Rules Committee. That committee's next meeting is April 6.

Dig deeper:

At least seven full-service grocery stores have closed across Milwaukee County over the past year, including three on Milwaukee's north side.