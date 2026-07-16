Milwaukee Flock camera misuse prompts woman to seek review of her case

The Brief A Milwaukee woman wants investigators to review her case following officer misconduct charges. Prosecutors charged two Milwaukee police officers with misusing the Flock camera system. One of the charged Milwaukee police officers was sentenced today.



A Milwaukee woman is hoping investigators will take another look at her case after two police officers were charged with misconduct for misusing the Flock camera system.

Flock camera abuse

The backstory:

In the last six months, prosecutors charged two Milwaukee police officers for misusing the department's license plate reader system. One of those officers was sentenced on Wednesday, July 15.

Antoinette Atterbury

What we know:

Amidst the charges, a Milwaukee woman says the charges could shed light on her own case.

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"It brought it up for me, seeing it on the news, because I know I am not the only person," said Antoinette Atterbury.

Charges against two Milwaukee police officers, who prosecutors say used the department's Flock cameras for personal reasons, raised an alarm for Atterbury.

"I was never followed by a squad. However, Jeeps, Subaru’s, Hyundai’s," Atterbury said.

Atterbury says she does not want to draw conclusions without evidence, but now she is hoping her complaint gets a second look to explain what she has experienced. Over the last year, she has had a hunch she is being surveilled. She is very clear she does not know who is following her.

"They look official. They look governmental," Atterbury said.

Atterbury filed a police report in July 2025 after she says she was rear-ended by someone following her who then took off. She says she noticed vehicles following her multiple times. In a letter to Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Atterbury requested an internal review, asking if any local agency was involved in authorizing surveillance. The mayor's office said it never received that letter.

"My hope for Milwaukee as it relates to FLOCK cameras, even if they receive an anonymous tip, or if someone files a report that they should investigate it," Atterbury said.

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Atterbury says her case aside, she has privacy concerns for everyone in Milwaukee.

"Holding those officers accountable is a step towards the right direction," Atterbury said.

FOX6 News did file an open records request with the Milwaukee Police Department and is still waiting to hear back.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.