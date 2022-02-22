Expand / Collapse search

Air Canada Toronto-to-Milwaukee flights coming this summer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE - Air Canada announced an expansion of its North American network for summer 2022 – including daily flights from Toronto to Milwaukee starting July 1.

The expansion comes as the airline's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates. In all, Air Canada will operate to 51 Canadian and 46 U.S airports this summer and offer customers the largest network and most travel options of any Canadian carrier.

All new routes are timed to connect with Air Canada's domestic, U.S. and international network at the airline's global hubs in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal 

Select routes will feature wide-body aircraft with Air Canada Signature Class, with lie flat seating, and Premium Economy. Seats in all cabins are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents.

Air Canada's onboard services on flights greater than two hours feature new Economy Class Bistro selections, including products by Canadian brands and partners, such as meals inspired by celebrated Montreal Chef Jerome Ferrer.

All customers can collect and redeem points through Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

