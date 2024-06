article

A Milwaukee fire near the Mitchell Park Domes sent two people to the hospital on Sunday, June 9.

It happened beneath a bridge near Layton and Evergreen around 5 p.m. The cause is not yet clear.

Officials told FOX6 there are no fatalities related to the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.