Milwaukee Fire Department: Microchip scanners in use at all stations

The Brief Microchip scanners are now installed at all 32 Milwaukee fire stations to help reunite lost dogs with their owners. The initiative was funded by Friends of MADACC and coordinated with animal advocates and fire department officials. Community members can bring lost dogs to any station for a scan to quickly identify ownership or contact animal services.



Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) announced on Wednesday, Feb. 18, that microchip scanners have been installed at all 32 fire stations across the city. The scanners provide firefighters with an additional tool to help reunite lost dogs with their families quickly and safely.

A news release from the Milwaukee Fire Department says the scanners were made possible through a grant from Friends of MADACC (FOM) and brought forward in collaboration with animal advocate and volunteer Kristin Catalano and the Milwaukee Fire Department’s Community Relations Section.

With scanners now available at every station, firefighters can scan any lost dog brought in by the public or encountered in the community, helping connect the animal with its owner or appropriate animal services.

"If someone arrives at a firehouse now, we have the capability of every one of our firehouses," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski. "We use a very simple scanner, make a quick phone call and connect people to. Exactly, who they are missing most of that moment is the four-legged, family member, their daughter, the cat, whoever."