Milwaukee fire: Deacon, sons dead near 33rd and Fairmount

A Milwaukee fire left a Milwaukee deacon and his two sons dead near 33rd and Fairmount on Wednesday morning, March 29.

83-year-old Ernest Ray Sr. was a deacon for almost nine years. For the last seven months, he spoke at United Christian Church in Milwaukee.

The pastor described him as a dedicated, humble and loving father to his seven children.

"Everyone loved him," said pastor Dimitri Mack. "We still love him."

The loss has left a ministry in mourning.

"A great loss for our church. A great loss for our community," Mack said. "I can count on one hand how many times he missed morning worship."

The fire also claimed the lives of Ray's two sons, 57-year-old Ernest Ray Jr. and 53-year-old Erwin Ray.

Mack ordained Ray, and the two were friends for 12 years.

Mack said Ray's two sons were disabled and lived at home on 33rd and Fairmount. He said Ray would stay over sometimes to check on them.

"My heart just dropped," Mack said. "They had handicaps and mental challenges as well, but he was very patient with them. He did all he could for them."

The Milwaukee fire chief said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home. Mack said it is something the ministry wants to spread awareness about.

"We should make sure that everyone in that community has working smoke detectors," said Mack.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it does not appear suspicious.

"Yesterday was probably one of the hardest days of my life," said Mack.

Now the ministry will start the healing process together.

"They're resting in heaven now," said Mack. "All three of them."

People will continue to remember the ray of light he was to others.

"The world is better, our community is better, and his family is better because of his life," said Mack.

Mack said the United Christian Church would hold the funeral services, but no date is planned. He also said Ray was the 'Barbecue Man' for every church cookout. The church might also hold a cookout to honor him and his two sons.