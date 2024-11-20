Milwaukee commercial building fire, Teutonia and Good Hope

article

The Brief A commercial building on Milwaukee's north side was damaged by fire on Tuesday night. The building was formerly used as an auto dealership. The service area of the building was heavily damaged. There weren’t any injuries to firefighters or civilians.



A commercial building on Milwaukee's north side was damaged by fire on Tuesday night, Nov. 19. Crews were dispatched to the area of Teutonia Avenue and Good Hope Road just after 9 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames coming through the roof of a commercial building formerly used as an auto dealership.

At one point, Milwaukee Fire Department dispatch was notified of hazardous materials in the building. Firefighters were advised by the owner, who was on scene, that the business uses oxygen cylinders, propane tanks, and large quantities of motor oil, which is common for that type of business.

Initial interior companies were confident the fire did not extend to the area where the tanks and cylinders were kept and any hazardous materials units that were responding were returned prior to their arrival.

The service area of the building was heavily damaged. There weren’t any injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The cause is under investigation by the MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD.