Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski earns Fire Chief of the Year Award

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski has earned the Fire Chief of the Year Award from the International Association of Fire Chiefs Great Lakes Division.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, Lipski was nominated by Fire and Police Commissioner Leon Todd, in coordination with the MFD Chief Officers Association.

The Fire Chief of the Year award is given to one career fire chief and one volunteer fire chief per year. Both candidates must be on active duty to receive the award, according to the International Association of Fire Chiefs Great Lakes Division.

Some of the criteria for the award are leadership, innovation, and service to the public.

On Facebook, the Milwaukee Fire Department congratulated Chief Lipski;

"We are extremely fortunate to have Chief Lipski at the helm of the Milwaukee Fire Department. The collaborative efforts between Chief Lipski and the Mayor's Office, the Council, and the Milwaukee community at large are essential to our function and position as a nationally-recognized fire department. These collaborations have also extended to the state and national level and have yielded positive changes that have resulted in improvements for the MFD and for our membership as a whole that will pay dividends for years to come.'

Aaron Lipski started at the Fire Department in 1997. He is a fourth-generation Milwaukee firefighter.

