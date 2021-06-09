Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, Barrett names 3 community leaders

Mayor Tom Barrett announced on Wednesday, June 9 his appointment of three new members of the Fire and Police Commission. Joan Kessler, LaNelle Ramey, and Ed Fallone have all accepted the Mayor’s invitation to serve as Commissioners.

"These nominees will bring enormous talent and experience to the Fire and Police Commission. Each has a notable record of professional accomplishment and considerable insight into issues of public safety and the law," Mayor Barrett said. "I am confident their addition will elevate the work of the commission to a new level."

Kessler is a retired Wisconsin Court of Appeals judge and a former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Before she was elected to the bench, Kessler was a partner in private practice at the Foley & Lardner law firm. She is a member and former president of the ACLU Milwaukee.

Ramey is Executive Director of MENTOR Greater Milwaukee, sits on the Milwaukee Board of Health, and serves as an adjunct professor at Cardinal Stritch University. As an undergraduate, he majored in criminal law studies at Marquette University. He also earned a master’s degree in public administration from Marquette.

Fallone is currently an Associate Professor at Marquette University Law School, where he teaches courses on topics including constitutional law. He has held leadership roles in several organizations in Milwaukee’s Hispanic and immigrant community.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The nominees fill the vacant seat previously held by Steven DeVougas and two expiring appointments held by Nelson Soler and Angela McKenzie.

The nominations are subject to Common Council approval.