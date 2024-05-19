Milwaukee fire near 55th and North displaces 6 adults, 7 children
article
MILWAUKEE - A fire in Milwaukee on Friday night, May 17, displaced several people.
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, a fire broke out in the kitchen of a two-story building.
It took firefighters about an hour to put the fire out.
No one was injured, but six adults and seven children were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.