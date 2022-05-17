MFD: 19th and Wright fire, 1 injured

article

The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to a house fire on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon, May 17. One person was injured.

It happened on the second floor of a residence near 19th and Wright shortly after 3 p.m.

One occupant of the residence was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.