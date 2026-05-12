Milwaukee fight leads to man's death; 65-year-old turns himself in

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The Brief A 71-year-old person died from injuries sustained during a physical fight near 104th and Hampton on Monday afternoon. A 65-year-old man turned himself into police following the incident. Milwaukee police are referring criminal charges to the District Attorney’s Office for review.



Milwaukee police say a 71-year-old died after a physical fight broke out near 104th and Hampton on Monday afternoon, May 11.

Fight leads to death

What we know:

Officials say the victim and suspect were engaged in that fight around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later died from injuries.

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The suspect, a 65-year-old man, was arrested after he turned himself in at a police station.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.