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Milwaukee fight leads to man's death; 65-year-old turns himself in

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Published  May 12, 2026 9:59am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A 71-year-old person died from injuries sustained during a physical fight near 104th and Hampton on Monday afternoon.
    • A 65-year-old man turned himself into police following the incident.
    • Milwaukee police are referring criminal charges to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 71-year-old died after a physical fight broke out near 104th and Hampton on Monday afternoon, May 11. 

Fight leads to death

What we know:

Officials say the victim and suspect were engaged in that fight around 4:30 p.m. Monday. 

The victim was taken to a hospital and later died from injuries. 

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The suspect, a 65-year-old man, was arrested after he turned himself in at a police station. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.  

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

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