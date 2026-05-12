Milwaukee fight leads to man's death; 65-year-old turns himself in
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 71-year-old died after a physical fight broke out near 104th and Hampton on Monday afternoon, May 11.
Fight leads to death
What we know:
Officials say the victim and suspect were engaged in that fight around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The victim was taken to a hospital and later died from injuries.
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The suspect, a 65-year-old man, was arrested after he turned himself in at a police station.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.