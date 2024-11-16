Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit offers workshops, resources

article

The 2024 Milwaukee Fatherhood Summit helped put parents on a path to success on Saturday, Nov. 16.

"We're hearing fathers that want to get involved, fathers that are having trouble," said Job Israel, Youth Violence Conflict Resolution Program instructor. "It's a lot of ideas floating around, a lot of networking. It's an excellent event."

The summit offered workshops on co-parenting without cohabitation and understanding mental wellness, among other topics. There were health literacy, employment and education resources available as well.

"A lot of times, men don't really have the access – especially fathers – to different resources," said David Sinclair, 414Life outreach supervisor. "For them having this type of event, it opens up the the door for fathers and especially African-American males to be more engaged, more involved in the community."

Mayor Cavalier Johnson presented the event, now in its 19th year. It was held at Milwaukee Academy of Science near 21st and Kilbourn. Kenneth Lock, founder and senior pastor of Evolve Church, was the summit's keynote speaker.