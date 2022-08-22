Milwaukee father killed in road rage shooting, man arrested

A Milwaukee father was killed in a road rage shooting Saturday night, Aug. 20, and his family wants to know exactly what led up it.

Family said Francisco Garcia was a father, husband and hard worker. His death near 19th and Mitchell has left them with many questions.

"I’m very shocked this happened to him," said Chris Martinez, Garcia's brother-in-law. "I don’t wish this pain to anyone."

Francisco Garcia, Milwaukee road rage shooting near 19th and Mitchell

Martinez said Garcia died following a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police lights lit up the block as officers investigated what police called a road rage shooting.

The 31-year-old died at the scene, police said.

Family doesn’t know what led to the death.

"I know my brother-in-law," said Martinez. "He’s not a trouble guy. He didn’t have problems with anyone."

Police arrested a 28-year-old man following the shooting. Police said the district attorney would review the case.

"We don’t know the person," said Martinez. "We don’t know the reason why he did that. We don’t know anything."

What Martinez does know is his brother-in-law loved his family, including his young daughter.

"She’s crying a lot right now," said Martinez.

Martinez said following this shooting, he wants to help strengthen this community so no other families feel this heartbreak.

"I don’t want my kids to see crimes every day," said Martinez. "It’s really sad."