Milwaukee fatal stabbing near Sherman and Hampton; man charged

article

A 51-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the stabbing death of another man near Sherman and Hampton.

According to the criminal complaint, a 911 call was made to Milwaukee police a little after 11 p.m. on Friday, March 24. The caller stated he lived near Sherman and Hampton, that "he and his wife were not getting along, that she had called her son, and he was concerned that they might try and do something to him. During that call he clarified that the person he was not getting along with was not actually his wife, but the person he has lived with for 18 years," the complaint says.

Fatal stabbing near Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee

About a half-hour later, another 911 call was made. The caller, a woman, requested an ambulance and police respond to the same residence "because a dude just kicked in the door," the complaint says. The caller "stated that she was in the bedroom and her husband was on the couch and somebody kicked the door in. The caller said that one of his friends came in and stabbed him to death," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

During an interview with police, the woman indicated she, the victim and Smith had been "drinking and smoking." The complaint says during the evening, the victim "got upset with Charles. (The victim) told Charles that he needed to get his own place and get a job," the complaint says. Smith was kicked out of the apartment, the court document says. A while later, the woman said "she left the bedroom and saw that Charles was in the living room, and he was on top of (the victim. She thought that Charles was punching (the victim), but she then saw blood and figured he was stabbing (the victim)," the complaint says. The woman later identified Smith from a photo array.

Fatal stabbing near Sherman and Hampton, Milwaukee

Smith made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, March 29. Cash bond was set at $200,000.