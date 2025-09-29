Milwaukee fatal stabbing near 22nd and National, 18-year-old killed
article
MILWAUKEE - A person was stabbed to death in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 29, and a person has been arrested.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:20 p.m. near 22nd and National, a 19-year-old woman stabbed the 18-year-old victim during an argument.
The 19-year-old woman was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.