Milwaukee fatal stabbing near 36th and National, man in custody
MILWAUKEE - A person was stabbed to death in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 5, and a man has been arrested.
Fatal stabbing
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 44-year-old was stabbed near 36th and National. Police say the time of the incident is unknown. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.
A 39-year-old man was taken into custody.
This incident will be reviewed by the Milwaukee District Attorney's office.
Police tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department provided the information in this post.