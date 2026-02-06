Milwaukee fatal stabbing near 36th and National, man in custody

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Thursday, Feb. 5. The 44-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene. One person was taken into custody.



A person was stabbed to death in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 5, and a man has been arrested.

Fatal stabbing

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 44-year-old was stabbed near 36th and National. Police say the time of the incident is unknown. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody.

This incident will be reviewed by the Milwaukee District Attorney's office.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.