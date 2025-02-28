Milwaukee fatal stabbing near 10th and McKinley; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person was fatally stabbed in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 27. It happened around 4:40 p.m. near 10th Street and McKinley Avenue.
Fatal stabbing
What we know:
Police say the victim, a 21-year-old, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 22-year-old was arrested.
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation and appear to be the result of domestic violence.
What's next:
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.