Milwaukee fatal stabbing near 10th and McKinley; 1 arrested

One person was fatally stabbed in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 27. It happened around 4:40 p.m. near 10th Street and McKinley Avenue.

Fatal stabbing

What we know:

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 22-year-old was arrested.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation and appear to be the result of domestic violence.

What's next:

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.