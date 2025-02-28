Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal stabbing near 10th and McKinley; 1 arrested

Published  February 28, 2025 5:27am CST
FOX6 News Milwaukee
10th and McKinley, Milwaukee

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 27.
    • The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation and appear to be the result of domestic violence. 
    • A 22-year-old was arrested. 

MILWAUKEE - One person was fatally stabbed in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 27. It happened around 4:40 p.m. near 10th Street and McKinley Avenue. 

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 22-year-old was arrested. 

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation and appear to be the result of domestic violence. 

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

