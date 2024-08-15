Milwaukee fatal shooting; woman charged, accused of harboring felon

21-year-old Jakiya Gates of Milwaukee faces a felony charge of harboring or aiding a felon. The charge is in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Quincy Smith that occurred on Aug. 4.

20-year-old Daeshaun Graves is accused of shooting and killing Quincy Smith and setting a car on fire with the body inside.

Jakiya Gates is accused of renting an Airbnb so she and Daeshaun Graves could "hide out" following the homicide, according to the complaint.

Jakiya Gates

Graves faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Bail jumping (two counts)

Arson of property other than building

Mutilating a corpse

According to a criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer responded to a shooting near 84th and Carmen around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

A witness told police that Smith was her long-term boyfriend, but they were currently on a break.

Daeshaun Graves

Gates said she recently met Graves, and the two attended a barbecue that night and people were asked to move their cars so other guests could leave. The woman told police she drove one of Graves’ cars, a silver minivan, and he drove his other, a Nissan Sentra, back to her home.

Gates told police Smith arrived later and he and Graves got into a physical altercation. She said she saw Graves pull out a gun and shot Smith, who fell back into the minivan. Per the complaint, Graves then drove the vehicle away with Smith’s body still inside, partially hanging out of the car.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer responded to a minivan on fire in the area of 34th and Auer. After the fire was extinguished, the officer noticed human remains inside.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled Smith’s death a homicide, noting a gunshot wound to the head and third-degree burns on his body.

Quincy Smith

Officers arrested Graves on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and noticed burn injuries on his arms. It was also determined that the minivan was stolen approximately 12 hours before the homicide, with Illinois plates.

During the arrest, officers say Jakiya Gates was also on the scene. The complaint says she identified herself as Graves' girlfriend. She stated that on Aug. 5, Graves called her and told her something bad happened but wouldn’t say what. Gates stated that she then sent an Uber to bring him over to her grandmother’s house and when he arrived, he had injuries to his lip and nose and looked like he had been in a fight.

According to the complaint, Gates stated that Graves also appeared to have burn injuries to his arms, face, and feet. She told investigators that he was panicking but still refused to tell her what happened. Gates stated that sometime thereafter, she overheard Graves on a phone call, telling the person he was speaking with that he had shot a man, drove off with the body in a car and then set the car on fire, per the complaint.

Gates stated that in the days following the homicide she had rented an Airbnb so she and Graves could hide out because they had nowhere else to go, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Graves could face more than 90 years in prison and up to $55,000 in fines. Gates, if convicted, could face 10 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.