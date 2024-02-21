Milwaukee fatal shooting; victim shot, left in alley: complaint

article

William McCoy of Milwaukee is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 14th and Burleigh.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer was dispatched to the area near 14th and Burleigh for a shooting. The officer arrived on the scene and located a shooting victim, identified by officials as Jason Taylor, in an alley. Taylor was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The complaint indicates officers "did not find any fired cartridge casings or bullets, which would be consistent with the victim being shot at a different location" and his body left in the alley, the complaint says.

Investigators located the vehicle of the victim near 13th and Burleigh. The car had blood in it. Detectives also "located and recovered a brass Ammo Inc. 9mm Lugar fired cartridge casing from the rear passenger driver side floorboard. The fired casing was originally between the front passenger side sun visor and the roof, but fell down to the floor during the search," the complaint says.

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 14th and Burleigh

Investigators spoke with two people who offered statements on what happened. One person said the defendant and victim were in a car -- and at one point she heart a gunshot. This person also noted that when the defendant walked back into the residence, he "had blood on his clothing," the complaint says.

The second person indicated that "after being told that the victim was talking about him, the defendant 'upped the gun' and shot the victim," the complaint says. This person also stated the defendant put the victim's body in the backseat of the vehicle, and then drove off. About 20 minutes later, the person told police the defendant had "dumped" the victim's body near 14th and Burleigh.

McCoy is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Feb. 21.