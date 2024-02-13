Milwaukee fatal shooting, Vel R. Phillips and North

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Vel R. Phillips and North around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.