Milwaukee fatal shooting near Vel Phillips and North

A man, 20, died after a Milwaukee shooting Monday night, Nov. 28 near Vel Phillips and North.

Police said the man died at the hospital after the shooting around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.