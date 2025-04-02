Milwaukee fatal shooting near 51st and Hope, child dead
article
MILWAUKEE - A six-year-old is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, April 1. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. near 51st and Hope.
What we know:
Police say the child sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.