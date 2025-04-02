Milwaukee fatal shooting near 51st and Hope, child dead

article

A six-year-old is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, April 1. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. near 51st and Hope.

What we know:

Police say the child sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.