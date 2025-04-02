Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting near 51st and Hope, child dead

Published  April 2, 2025 5:25am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
51st and Hope, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday night, April 1. 
    • The victim, a six-year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. 
    • The investigation is ongoing. 

MILWAUKEE - A six-year-old is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday night, April 1. It happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. near 51st and Hope. 

What we know:

Police say the child sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

