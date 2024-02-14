Milwaukee fatal shooting, Grantosa and Butler; 1 dead
article
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old is dead following a shooting that took place Wednesday morning, Feb. 14.
Milwaukee police said the shooting happened at approximately 10:15 a.m. near Grantosa and Butler and they are investigating as a homicide.
The victim sustained fatal gunshot injuries and the shooting is the result of a robbery.
Police are seeking persons of interest.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.