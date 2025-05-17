Milwaukee fatal shooting Friday night, 28-year-old killed

article

One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday night, May 16, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:28 p.m., a 28-year-old was shot in the area of 62nd and Lisbon.

The victim died at the scene.

Police are investigating and have a suspect in custody.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.