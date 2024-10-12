Milwaukee fatal shooting on Friday night, 29-year-old killed
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 9:43 p.m., a 29-year-old was shot in the area of 24th and Kilbourn.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.