Milwaukee fatal shooting, 60th and Bradley; Chrissy Jackson sentenced

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Chrissy Jackson on Friday, April 11 to 16 years in prison plus an additional nine years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of a man behind a gas station at 60th and Bradley in July 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a gas station at 60th and Bradley late on Monday, July 8, 2024 for a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim, later identified as Christopher Davis, on the pavement behind the station. Despite life-saving measures, Davis was pronounced deceased the next morning.

Investigators at the scene recovered a single 9mm casing near Davis' body.

A detective reviewed surveillance video from the gas station. The complaint says around 11:47 p.m. Monday, a red SUV pulled into the rear of the gas station and parked. A woman got out of the driver's seat of the SUV. A couple of minutes later, the video shows Davis walk into the frame. The woman briefly returns to the SUV -- and then back to Davis. At that point, "the video depicts Davis lurch backwards and his white hat falls off, as if he was punched or swung at by the female subject," the complaint says. Immediately after that, the woman steps back from David "and her arm is raised, and a muzzle flash can be seen," the complaint says. Davis falls out of view in the video and ends up on the ground. The woman then gets back into the SUV and drives away.

Surveillance video at the same gas station from earlier in the evening showed the same woman. She was also "wearing the same clothing that she was wearing when she shot Davis," the complaint says.

When investigators attempted to find out who the woman was in the video, they ran the plates on the SUV. They went to the Milwaukee residence tied to the SUV. When police knocked on the door at the apartment, the defendant answered the door -- and was placed in custody. A detective who viewed the surveillance video at the gas station was able to identify the defendant as the person in that video.

Officials obtained consent to search the defendant's apartment. During that search, the complaint says investigators "located a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in what appeared to be a child's room." The preliminary examination of the casing recovered at the crime scene was later determined to be "fired from the 9mm handgun recovered in the defendant's residence," the complaint says.