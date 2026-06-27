Milwaukee fatal shooting; 53-year-old woman sentenced to prison

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The Brief A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless homicide. 53-year-old Tammy Goodman was accused of fatally shooting a man near 21st and McKinley back in July 2025. She will spend 22 years in prison and eight years on extended supervision.



A Milwaukee woman was sentenced to prison after she was found guilty of fatally shooting a man near 21st and McKinley back in July 2025.

53-year-old Tammy Goodman was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

She pleaded guilty to the reckless homicide charge and the dangerous weapon enhancer was dismissed on the state's motion. Following plea negotiations, the court ordered the firearm possession charge dismissed and read in for the purpose of sentencing.

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On Friday, June 26, 2026, Goodman was sentenced to 22 years in prison and eight years of extended supervision, with 348 days credit. She also has to pay more than $12,000 in restitution.

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The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 21st and McKinley on Sunday evening, July 13 to investigate a report of a shooting. The first officers on the scene found one man with a gunshot wound. Numerous people were standing around the victim, identified in the criminal complaint as Dennis Carter. They tried to help Carter, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators located a 9mm casing and an unfired cartridge located at the scene. They also found Carter's cellphone.

On the street, police located an SUV that had "blood inside of it." The vehicle belonged to a woman who provided the initial identification of the victim. She told police the victim was a friend who lived at a "rooming house." The woman told police that the night before the shooting "Carter got a call from 'Tammy' who was upset about rent money," the complaint says.

Police spoke with another person who had known the defendant for several years. This person indicated the defendant got into a verbal argument with Carter "and then the defendant was aggressively approaching Carter," the complaint says. The person told police that Carter's car door was open, and then the defendant approached "at which time she was holding a gun in her hand," the complaint says. The complaint went on to say the "defendant then shot Carter twice." This person said the defendant then got in her car and left the scene.

Defendant arrested, phone call

Dig deeper:

Court filings say the defendant was arrested on Monday, July 14, after a traffic stop in her SUV. Her phone was recovered.

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Investigators later conducted a search of phone calls through the Milwaukee Secure Detection Facility. During a call made at 7:46 a.m. on July 14, the morning after the homicide, "the defendant discusses the problems she is having with Carter and then tells (the other person on the phone) that Carter is now 'full of lead,'" the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say the defendant describes "how she 'went over there' and while she was there she observed Carter reach into his car and then she 'popped his (expletive).'"

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office found Carter's cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.