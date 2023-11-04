Milwaukee fatal shooting; 22-year-old dead at 25th and Capitol

article

A 22-year-old was shot and killed near 25th and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee late on Friday, Nov. 3.

Officials say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Friday. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.