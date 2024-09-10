Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 24th and Pierce, 1 dead, 1 taken into custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 10, 2024 5:29am CDT
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 9. It happened around 10:40 p.m. near 24th and Pierce. 

Police say the victim, a 39-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 29-year-old was taken into custody. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.