Milwaukee man fatally shot at 17th and Rogers

A Milwaukee man, 18, was killed in a shooting Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 17th and Rogers.

The shots were fired around 5 p.m.

The victim died at the scene.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.