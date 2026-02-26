Milwaukee fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy; Christian Martin sentencing

The Brief Christian Martin is being sentenced for the October 2024 shooting death of 15-year-old Nelson Manuel Lopez Correa. In December 2025, a jury found Martin guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting at a Milwaukee bus stop. Prosecutors argued Martin shot the victim out of frustration following a breakup.



A Milwaukee County judge is set to sentence Christian Martin on Thursday, Feb. 26, in connection with the shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy at a bus stop on Milwaukee's south side in October 2024.

After a three-day trial, a jury found Martin guilty in December 2025 of the single charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide.

Case details

What we know:

The shooting happened at 16th and Forest Home Avenue on Oct. 28, 2024. The teen, identified as Nelson Manuel Lopez Correa, was waiting to catch a bus to school along with two other friends when he was shot.

Prosecutors say Martin, who was 18 years old at the time, was upset over a breakup with a girl that summer before, and shot Lopez Correa. Lopez Correa died three days later.

This is a developing story.

