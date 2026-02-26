Milwaukee fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy; Christian Martin sentencing
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge is set to sentence Christian Martin on Thursday, Feb. 26, in connection with the shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy at a bus stop on Milwaukee's south side in October 2024.
Christian Martin
After a three-day trial, a jury found Martin guilty in December 2025 of the single charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide.
Christian Martin
Case details
What we know:
The shooting happened at 16th and Forest Home Avenue on Oct. 28, 2024. The teen, identified as Nelson Manuel Lopez Correa, was waiting to catch a bus to school along with two other friends when he was shot.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Nelson Manuel Lopez Correa
Prosecutors say Martin, who was 18 years old at the time, was upset over a breakup with a girl that summer before, and shot Lopez Correa. Lopez Correa died three days later.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the criminal complaint associated with this case, and previous FOX6 News coverage.