Milwaukee fatal shooting, 13th and Concordia, 'barber' charged

Shaun White, 28, of Milwaukee, faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon in connection with a fatal shooting that happened May 21 near 13th and Concordia. Prosecutors say it happened during an apparent dispute over the cutting of hair in a home in the neighborhood.

According to a criminal complaint, officers found four bullet casings on the floor of a bedroom in the neighborhood that night. The victim, 38, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim's girlfriend said he was upset that there was a man inside their home, "Shaun," a barber from their neighborhood. She said she had asked him to cut their son's hair. The complaint says the victim told "Shaun" he wanted to talk to him, saying, "You know exactly what this is about." The woman said she was standing in the doorway between the two men, and the victim asked her to move. When she did, she heard gunfire and saw the victim fall to the ground. "Shaun" then ran from the house.

Another witness asked the victim, "Who did this to you?" According to prosecutors, he responded by saying "Shaun."

A third witness said after the victim came into the house upset, "Shaun" pulled a pistol from his pocket and fired three shots. This witness said he was threatened after the shooting that he would be killed if he said anything about it.

White made his initial appearance in court Wednesday, June 7. Cash bond was set at $75,000.