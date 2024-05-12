Fatal reckless driving crash in Milwaukee, driver arrested

article

One person died in a crash involving a reckless driver in Milwaukee just before midnight on Saturday, May 11.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:54 p.m., a black Ford was driving recklessly while traveling southeast on Appleton Avenue when it collided with a red vehicle that was turning west onto Burleigh.

The 50-year-old driver of the red vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old female driver of the black car was arrested.

A third vehicle, which had two people inside, was also struck. They are expected to survive.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.