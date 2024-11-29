Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal overnight crash; 1 dead, 1 injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 29, 2024 12:35pm CST
66th and Main

    • One person died, and another person was injured in a crash in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 29.
    • The crash happened near 66th and Main.

MILWAUKEE - One person died, and another person was injured in an overnight crash in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 29.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened at about 1 a.m. near 66th and Main.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, and collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old, was extricated and pronounced dead.

A passenger, a 32-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

