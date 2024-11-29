Milwaukee fatal overnight crash; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

One person died, and another person was injured in an overnight crash in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 29.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the crash happened at about 1 a.m. near 66th and Main.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, and collided with a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old, was extricated and pronounced dead.

A passenger, a 32-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.