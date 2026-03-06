Milwaukee home invasion murder, woman sentenced to prison

article

The Brief A Milwaukee County judge sentenced a woman to prison for her role in a home invasion that ended with a man dead. Melanie Taylor was convicted of felony murder and robbery. Prosecutors said she and an accomplice beat the man to death and stole his TV.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced a woman to prison for her role in a home invasion that led to a 70-year-old man being beaten to death inside his own apartment last year.

In court:

In November, a Milwaukee County jury found Melanie Taylor guilty of felony murder and robbery. A judge sentenced her on Friday to 15 years in prison and nine years of extended supervision.

Man killed during robbery

The backstory:

Police were called to Milwaukee's Plymouth Apartments in April 2025. Officers found a man face down on the floor, severely beaten.

Plymouth Apartments, near 9th and Galena

The victim’s nephew was also inside the apartment. He told investigators he was woken up by a man yelling, "Don’t move! Don’t even think about it," before he witnessed the attack.

Surveillance video showed Melanie and Isiah Taylor arriving at the apartment complex shortly before the assault and leaving minutes later carrying a large TV. Prosecutors said the two stole the victim’s phone and television before they fled the scene.

Isiah Taylor trial upcoming

What's next:

Isiah Taylor had been wanted for the crime, and police in Oregon arrested him in July 2025. Prosecutors charged him with felony murder and armed robbery, and he's scheduled to go to trial in mid-April.

Isiah Taylor