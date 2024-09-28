article

The Brief One week after 20-year-old Talise Dunmore was killed in a hit-and-run, loved ones held a vigil. The crash near 76th and Good Hope also injured her sister, 23-year-old De-Lisha Dunmore. Prosecutors accused a woman of driving drunk and speeding when she hit the sisters.



Loved ones of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was killed in a hit-and-run held a vigil to say a hard goodbye on Saturday.

Talise Dunmore was struck and killed a week earlier. Her family spoke publicly for the first time, and her mom fought back tears as she begged drivers to slow down and said her daughter should still be here.

"Listen to the tears," community activist Tracey Dent. "This is the pain that the family is suffering. This is the pain of violence that we need to stop."

The pain is both unbelievable and unbearable.

"It’s not fair. It’s not fair to me as her mother, it’s not fair to her father, it’s not fair to her siblings that adore her, to her friends and her family," said Martha Dunmore, Talise's mother.

Talise's sister, 23-year-old De-Lisha Dunmore, was injured in the hit-and-run at 76th and Good Hope. She was hospitalized and is now recovering in a cast.

"I am trying not to be angry," Martha said. "I am so grateful to still have my daughter, De-Lisha, because I could be burying two children, and it’s not fair."

Milwaukee County prosecutors accuse 34-year-old Stephanie Sykes of driving drunk and speeding when she hit the sisters and sped off. Court records show she also had four prior OWI convictions – a record that prompted the community to question why Sykes was even on the road.

"We shouldn’t be here today," said Dent.

Loved ones said Talise wanted to travel the world; the Dominican Republic was next on her list. She was also a licensed nail technician who wanted to open up her full-service salon.

"She had goals, she had drive," said Martha.

City leaders said they're pushing to cut down on reckless driving in the area, while community leaders are appealing to those drivers.

"Slow down," Dent said. "It’s not worth taking a life, it’s not worth losing your life."

The family created a GoFundMe online fundraiser to honor Talise's memory and help with De-Lisha's recovery.

Sykes is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $250,000 cash bond. She's due back in court next week.