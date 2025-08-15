Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash near 21st and Brown; driver sought

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Thursday night, Aug. 14. A vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect and vehicle.



A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Aug. 14.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 11:40 p.m. a 43-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 21st and Brown.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect and vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.