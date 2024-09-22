Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; 1 person killed, suspect in custody

article

One person was killed, and another person was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee on Saturday night, Sept. 22, 2024.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 11:50 p.m., two people were crossing 76th Street near Good Hope Road.

Both people, a 20-year-old and a 23-year-old, were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.

The 20-year-old died, and the 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police say the striking vehicle left the scene and was later found. A 34-year-old was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.