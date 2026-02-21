Milwaukee fatal crash at Teutonia and Mill, man sentenced to prison

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison for a fatal crash that happened in 2025. Prosecutors said he ran a red light at Teutonia and Mill. Investigators determined he was driving with a suspended license.



A Milwaukee man was sentenced to more than a decade in prison for a crash that killed one person last February.

In court:

Montavious Henderson was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide last September, and two other felonies were dismissed as part of a deal with prosecutors.

The backstory:

Police were called to the crash scene, near Teutonia and Mill, at around 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2025. North Shore Fire and Rescue said the crash involved two people and two cars – a Hyundai and a Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she ultimately died from her injuries. The Hyundai driver, later identified as Henderson, was hospitalized with a serious leg injury.

A criminal complaint said police determined, based on the damage to the two cars, that Henderson was speeding and hit the victim's car. Surveillance video showed the victim's car headed east on Mill Road with a green light when Henderson's Hyundai sped through a red light and hit the Chevrolet.

Dig deeper:

Investigators reviewed Wisconsin Department of Transportation records and determined that Henderson was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash, according to the complaint. The same records showed he had several prior convictions for operating while suspended, and that he was aware his license was suspended.