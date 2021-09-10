Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman killed in crash near Teutonia & Bobolink

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fatal crash near Teutonia and Bobolink

MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed in a crash on the city's north side Friday night, Sept. 10.

Police said the crash happened near Teutonia and Bobolink around 5:20 p.m. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle making a turn when it was hit by another motorist.

A passenger in the striking vehicle was treated on scene, and no other injuries were reported by police.

The incident is under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Funeral for Andre Smith

A funeral was held for the 12-year-old boy killed by his grandfather on the city's north side.

MLK and Burleigh fatal crash; woman charged
article

MLK and Burleigh fatal crash; woman charged

A 31-year-old Milwaukee woman has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Burleigh Street on Monday, Sept. 6.

Dodge County horse-and-buggy crash; 1 flown to hospital
article

Dodge County horse-and-buggy crash; 1 flown to hospital

One person was taken by LifeNet helicopter following a crash involving a horse and buggy in the Township of Lowell in Dodge County early Friday morning, Sept. 10.