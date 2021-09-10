Milwaukee woman killed in crash near Teutonia & Bobolink

article

A 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed in a crash on the city's north side Friday night, Sept. 10.

Police said the crash happened near Teutonia and Bobolink around 5:20 p.m. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle making a turn when it was hit by another motorist.

A passenger in the striking vehicle was treated on scene, and no other injuries were reported by police.

The incident is under investigation.

