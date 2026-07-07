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Milwaukee fatal crash near 68th and Euclid, at least 1 dead

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Published July 7, 2026 9:46 PM CDT
Published July 7, 2026 9:46 PM CDT
Fatal Milwaukee crash near 68th and Euclid
Fatal Milwaukee crash near 68th and Euclid

Fatal Milwaukee crash near 68th and Euclid

At least one person  is dead in a violent crash near 68th and Euclid in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, July 7. FOX6's Sam Kraemer is live there tonight with the latest.

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash near 68th and Euclid in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, July 7.

Scene details

What we know:

FOX6 crews on scene saw a completely wrecked vehicle that was flipped over and on its roof. A tree was also knocked over.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

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This is a developing story, and FOX6 has reached out to police for more information. Check back for updates.

The Source: The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner provided FOX6 with some information. FOX6 crews also went to the scene.

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