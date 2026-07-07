Milwaukee fatal crash near 68th and Euclid, at least 1 dead

One person is dead following a crash near 68th and Euclid in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, July 7.

Scene details

What we know:

FOX6 crews on scene saw a completely wrecked vehicle that was flipped over and on its roof. A tree was also knocked over.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

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This is a developing story, and FOX6 has reached out to police for more information. Check back for updates.