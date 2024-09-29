Milwaukee fatal crash on I-43; man accused's trial set for Monday

The Brief 34-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr.'s trial is set to begin Monday, Sept. 30. Authorities say he intentionally drove on the wrong side of I-43 near Chase Ave and killed two people in June 2020. Anderson has been charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of reckless injury and two counts of knowing driving with a suspended license.



A man who authorities say intentionally drove on the wrong side of the freeway and killed two people will be in court Monday, Sept. 30.

For Nichael Bryant and Shontia Hernandez, the last four years have been a lot to cope with.

Bryant's fiancé is one of the people killed and another injured after a man identified as 34-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr. drove the wrong way on I-43 on purpose because he said he thought someone was following him. It happened near Chase Ave in June 2020.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It's just been devastating," Bryant said. "There's never going to be closure but the bottom line is when you do something that horrific to people as an adult, you need to be held accountable for it."

Jerry Anderson Jr.

Hernandez was severely injured in the crash. She has since undergone several surgeries.

"I had to learn how to walk, talk, do everything again. I'm still recovering," Hernandez said. "My whole body was cast because I broke 90% of my bones. It was just, I don't remember anything. It was just a traumatic change."

Related article

Anderson has been charged with two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, one count of reckless injury and two counts of knowing driving with a suspended license.

When questioned by investigators, Anderson "admitted driving the Toyota during the crash. He said that he knew he was going the wrong way on the freeway and that he did so on purpose."

According to a criminal complaint, his explanation is as follows:

"...shortly before the crash incident, in the area of 11th and Rogers Streets, a car that he is not familiar with, occupied by an unknown person or persons, began following his car for unknown reasons. He sped up and made turns to lose the car, but it kept following him. At one point the car made contact with the rear of his car and spun his car around. These actions of the other car caused him to believe that the occupant or occupants of the other car were trying to kill him."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"The hardest thing for me so far is besides my own grief and pain, is my son," Bryant said. "When you take people off this earth, it's not only affecting that person that's gone, it's affecting many other human beings. Friends, family, human beings, neighbors, loved ones financially, emotionally, mentally."

Anderson was taken into custody on Feb. 1, 2024.

"I have older kids and they're actually going to be in court tomorrow," Hernandez said. "They want justice for what happened to me."