Milwaukee fatal crash involving semi, 73rd and Florist, 1 dead

One person is dead following a crash involving a semi on Milwaukee's northwest side early Wednesday morning, Aug. 7.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. near 73rd and Florist.

73rd and Florist, Milwaukee crash

Police say a motorist was traveling on Florist Avenue when they failed to yield the right-of-way to a semi that was pulling out of a business, causing a collision.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

73rd and Florist, Milwaukee crash

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.