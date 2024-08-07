Milwaukee fatal crash involving semi, 73rd and Florist, 1 dead
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi on Milwaukee's northwest side early Wednesday morning, Aug. 7.
It happened around 3:25 a.m. near 73rd and Florist.
73rd and Florist, Milwaukee crash
Police say a motorist was traveling on Florist Avenue when they failed to yield the right-of-way to a semi that was pulling out of a business, causing a collision.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
73rd and Florist, Milwaukee crash
One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.